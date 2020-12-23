Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Entertainment

Actor Iqra Aziz gushes over Bushra Ansari

Says Pakistan showbiz industry is blessed to have her

Posted: Dec 23, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Actor Iqra Aziz gushes over Bushra Ansari

Photo: @iiqraaziz/Instagram

Actor Iqra Aziz is all praise for acting legend Bushra Ansari who has worked in dozens of blockbuster dramas since the golden era of PTV dramas.

On Instagram, Aziz wrote that the Pakistani drama industry is blessed to have a star like Ansari.

Aziz’s caption indicated that she went over to Ansari’s home for dinner with beau Yasir Hussain because she appreciated Ansari’s cooking skills as well.

The veteran actor reciprocated the love in the comments. “Khush raho piary bachon (Remain happy dear children),” she wrote.

Ansari rose to fame for portraying comic roles with perfection. The Pride of Performance Award recipient has been part of the showbiz industry since the 1960s.

She got her breakthrough in TV series Fifty Fifty that aired on the PTV from 1978 to 1984. The sketch comedy is considered one of the best television shows to be produced in Pakistan.

Bushra Ansari Iqra Aziz
 
