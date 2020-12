He first sang publicly at LSA 2017

Imran Abbas reminded his fans on Saturday that he’s more than just an actor.

The actor posted a video of himself on Instagram singing Indian song Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi with his friend and songwriter Shany Haider was on the keyboard.

The song was originally written by India’s Anup Ghoshal for the 1983 film Masoom.

This wasn’t the first time Abbas has sung publicly. At the Lux Style Awards in 2017, he sung for Pakistani artists who passed away that year.