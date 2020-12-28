Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Actor Farhan Ali Agha joins PTI

Says he wants to help make Pakistan a better country

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Actor Farhan Ali Agha joins PTI

File photo

Listen
Pakistan's political arena has another celebrity to welcome as veteran actor Farhan Ali Agha has joined the ruling PTI. The Sadqyay Tumharey actor made the headlines in a press conference he held at the Insaf House Karachi. "In such difficult times, Pakistan needs honest, diligent men to become a part of the PTI's platform to help Prime Minister Imran Khan and Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah achieve their dream of making Pakistan a country where a common men receives justice," Agha said. پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے رہنماؤں کی انصاف ہاؤس میں پریس کانفرنس پریس کانفرنس میں معروف اداکار فرحان علی آغا کی پی ٹی آئی میں شمولیت کا باقاعدہ اعلانوزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں پی ٹی آئی میں شامل ہوا ہوں#FarhanAliAgha pic.twitter.com/1zmwPm6Fsh— PTI Sindh Official (@PTISindhOffice) December 28, 2020 Agha's announcement comes a month after his industry colleague Shamoon Abbasi joined the party. Abbasi, however, said that he would not be seen in the mainstream politics because he only aims to revive the media industry being a PTI member.
FaceBook WhatsApp
farhan ali agha PTI

Pakistan’s political arena has another celebrity to welcome as veteran actor Farhan Ali Agha has joined the ruling PTI.

The Sadqyay Tumharey actor made the headlines in a press conference he held at the Insaf House Karachi.

“In such difficult times, Pakistan needs honest, diligent men to become a part of the PTI’s platform to help Prime Minister Imran Khan and Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah achieve their dream of making Pakistan a country where a common men receives justice,” Agha said.

Agha’s announcement comes a month after his industry colleague Shamoon Abbasi joined the party.

Abbasi, however, said that he would not be seen in the mainstream politics because he only aims to revive the media industry being a PTI member.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Actor Farhan Ali Agha joins PTI, farhan ali agha dramas,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Planning on buying a plot in Karachi? Contact Hareem Shah
Planning on buying a plot in Karachi? Contact Hareem Shah
Indian actor Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer on her nikkah
Indian actor Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer on her nikkah
Former WWE superstar Luke Harper passes away aged 41
Former WWE superstar Luke Harper passes away aged 41
Faisal Qureshi reveals why he left acting
Faisal Qureshi reveals why he left acting
Wonder Woman 1984: moment of truth for pandemic-torn Hollywood
Wonder Woman 1984: moment of truth for pandemic-torn Hollywood
Actor Iqra Aziz gushes over Bushra Ansari
Actor Iqra Aziz gushes over Bushra Ansari
Sarah Khan request prayers for her late father
Sarah Khan request prayers for her late father
Aima Baig joins Abdullah Siddiqui for new song Be Myself
Aima Baig joins Abdullah Siddiqui for new song Be Myself
20 souls a day keep Shehzad Roy's mortality at bay
20 souls a day keep Shehzad Roy’s mortality at bay
Asim Azhar releases a PUBG anthem
Asim Azhar releases a PUBG anthem
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.