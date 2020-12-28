Actor Farhan Ali Agha joins PTI

Pakistan’s political arena has another celebrity to welcome as veteran actor Farhan Ali Agha has joined the ruling PTI.

The Sadqyay Tumharey actor made the headlines in a press conference he held at the Insaf House Karachi.

“In such difficult times, Pakistan needs honest, diligent men to become a part of the PTI’s platform to help Prime Minister Imran Khan and Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah achieve their dream of making Pakistan a country where a common men receives justice,” Agha said.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے رہنماؤں کی انصاف ہاؤس میں پریس کانفرنس



پریس کانفرنس میں معروف اداکار فرحان علی آغا کی پی ٹی آئی میں شمولیت کا باقاعدہ اعلان



وزیراعظم عمران خان کی قیادت میں پی ٹی آئی میں شامل ہوا ہوں#FarhanAliAgha pic.twitter.com/1zmwPm6Fsh — PTI Sindh Official (@PTISindhOffice) December 28, 2020

Agha’s announcement comes a month after his industry colleague Shamoon Abbasi joined the party.

Abbasi, however, said that he would not be seen in the mainstream politics because he only aims to revive the media industry being a PTI member.