Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Aamir Liaquat foresees wife Tuba becoming ‘a big actor’

She will soon be making her acting debut

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Aamir Liaquat foresees wife Tuba becoming ‘a big actor’

Photo: @iamaamirliaquat/Instagram

PTI MNA and show host Aamir Liaquat is all praise for his wife Tuba who is currently working in drama serial Bharaas.

Liaquat posted a picture of her wife on Instagram, saying she will be a big actor in the future if the God wills.

The couple doesn’t shy away from wishing each other well on social media.

In November, Tuba appealed for prayers for her husband’s health. He was admitted to a hospital after contracting coronavirus.

They tied the knot in November 2018.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aamir Liaquat Tuba Aamir
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Aamir Liaquat foresees wife Tuba becoming 'a big actor', tuba aamir acting, aamir liaquat wife, amir liaquat wife tuba, tuba aamir acting debut bharaas, bharaas tv drama, tuba amir instagram,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ertugrul actor Engin Altan Duzyatan reaches Lahore
Ertugrul actor Engin Altan Duzyatan reaches Lahore
Imran Khan's pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Imran Khan’s pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery
Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery
Bushra Ansari shares a glimpse into her youth
Bushra Ansari shares a glimpse into her youth
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan wrap shooting for film Neelofar
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan wrap shooting for film Neelofar
Ertugrul's Engin Altan wants to act in Pakistani dramas
Ertugrul’s Engin Altan wants to act in Pakistani dramas
Neelum Muneer tests positive for COVID-19
Neelum Muneer tests positive for COVID-19
Atif Aslam set to release new music video this month
Atif Aslam set to release new music video this month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.