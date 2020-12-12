Aamir Liaquat foresees wife Tuba becoming ‘a big actor’

PTI MNA and show host Aamir Liaquat is all praise for his wife Tuba who is currently working in drama serial Bharaas.

Liaquat posted a picture of her wife on Instagram, saying she will be a big actor in the future if the God wills.

The couple doesn’t shy away from wishing each other well on social media.

In November, Tuba appealed for prayers for her husband’s health. He was admitted to a hospital after contracting coronavirus.

They tied the knot in November 2018.