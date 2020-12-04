Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family

The couple shared pictures from actor's surprise birthday party

Posted: Dec 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family

Photo: Hina Altaf/ Instagram

Mere Bewafa actor Aagha Ali is celebrating his birthday today (Friday) and his wife Hina Ataf made sure the decorations were on point.

Sharing pictures from Ali’s surprise party, Altaf wished her husband a very happy birthday.

The birthday boy also shared pictures from the bash with the hashtag #Familyfirst.

Altaf and Ali tied the knot in March. The actors were last seen together in drama serial Dil-e-Gumshuda. The romantic drama was produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi under 7th Sky Entertainment.

Aagha Ali Hina Altaf
 
