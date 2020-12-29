2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has said that the year 2020 “disrupted” his family life and kept his wife Kajol and daughter away from him.

“My family was disrupted,” the actor told Hindustan Times in an interview. He said his daughter Nysa lives in Singapore for her studies and Kajol is with her.

“My son Yug and I are together with my mother,” Ajay was quoted as saying. During the interview, the action hero also spoke about his movie Tanhaji, which he said wasn’t expected to break records.

Ajay played Tanhaji, a Maratha warrior, in the movie who sets out to reclaim the Kondhana fort after the Mughals invaded and conquered it. Kajol and Saif Ali Khan were also among the cast.