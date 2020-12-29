Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn

Says he and his son living alone with his mother

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Indian Bollywood actress Kajol Devgn poses for a picture with her husband and actor Ajay Devgn as she celebrates her 43rd birthday during the trailer launch of their upcoming Hindi film 'Helicopter Eela' in Mumbai on August 5, 2018. (File photo: AFP)

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has said that the year 2020 “disrupted” his family life and kept his wife Kajol and daughter away from him.

“My family was disrupted,” the actor told Hindustan Times in an interview.  He said his daughter Nysa lives in Singapore for her studies and Kajol is with her.

“My son Yug and I are together with my mother,” Ajay was quoted as saying. During the interview, the action hero also spoke about his movie Tanhaji, which he said wasn’t expected to break records.

Ajay played Tanhaji, a Maratha warrior, in the movie who sets out to reclaim the Kondhana fort after the Mughals invaded and conquered it. Kajol and Saif Ali Khan were also among the cast.

