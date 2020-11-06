Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi

Pakistani actor Yumna Zaidi and WahajAli are pairing up for a drama, for the first time.

The duo posted a picture together to announced their latest collaboration Dil Na Umeed to Nahi.

The drama is made in collaboration with Kashf Foundation. Dil Na Umeed to Nahi is a narrative-based story that highlights the issue of human trafficking.

The drama has been written by Amna Mufti and will be directed by Kashif Nasir of Ranjha Ranjha Kardi.

The cast includes Nauman Ejaz, Samiya Mumtaz, Yasra Rizvi, Navid Shehzad, Omair Rana, and others.

On the work front, Wahaj’s ongoing projects are Ghisi Piti Mohabbat and Bikhray Moti and Yumna’s Raaz-e-Ulfat is on-air.