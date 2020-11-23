Mystery woman marries YouTuber Ukhano

Pakistani YouTuber Umar Khan, known as Ukhano, has tied the knot. The wedding ceremony took place in Islamabad and he shared the news with fans on Instagram.

“Something good came out of 2020 after all,” he wrote, asking fans to pray for him as he embarks on a new journey in life. “Sharing a happy moment with all of you. Starting a new journey, please pray for us. Love you all.”

On the occasion, the bride wore a green and pink lehenga and Ukhano opted for blue and white pant suit.

He didn’t share details about his wife or reveal her identity, but their wedding pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on social media.

For their Nikkah, the couple went for a traditional look with red lehenga and white qurta shalwar paired with waist coat and dupatta.

Fans and fellow celebs have been congratulating them and sending their best wishes.

In July last year, multiple women on social media came out with allegations of sexual harassment against Khan. He later registered a case in FIA against a woman for making false allegations against him.

In March this year, the FIA declared him “falsely accused” after an investigation into the case. Three days ago, he addressed the controversy in detail and shared that it took him a year to deal with it.