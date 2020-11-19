Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

‘Wonder Woman’ sequel to launch on HBO Max streaming, theatres

The film will release on December 16

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
‘Wonder Woman’ sequel to launch on HBO Max streaming, theatres

Photo: WARNER BROS.

The much-delayed Warner Bros. superhero sequel “Wonder Woman 1984” will premiere on HBO Max and in theaters simultaneously from Christmas Day in the United States, the studio announced Wednesday.

The decision to release the eagerly awaited movie on the company’s own recently launched streaming platform represents a gamble for a film which cost a reported $200 million, and comes as Hollywood scrambles to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds,” wrote star Gal Gadot on her social media accounts. 

She added: “You can watch it IN THEATERS (they’re doing an amazing job keeping it safe) and you can also watch it on HBOMAX from your homes. Sending you my love. Please keep safe and wear a mask.”

Related: Wonder Woman 1984 delayed again by Warner Bros

The movie, which was originally due to launch in June, will hit theaters in other countries a week earlier starting on December 16.

Before the pandemic, blockbuster movies ran only on the big screen for a theatrical window of 90 days, but with theaters closed in many parts of the US, including New York and Los Angeles, distributors have been forced to innovate.

The move comes after Disney released “Mulan” on Disney+ in September, but unlike that launch “Wonder Woman 1984” will be offered at no extra cost to subscribers of Warner’s rival streaming platform for one month.

“As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans,” said WarnerMedia studios and networks chairwoman Ann Sarnoff.

The sequel to 2017’s $800-million-grossing “Wonder Woman” will see Gadot reprise the title role as one of the comic book universe’s biggest female superheroes.

Chris Pine also returns for the sequel, which is set in the 1980s, decades after the World War I-set first movie. Patty Jenkins returns to direct.

The original “Wonder Woman” received the best reviews of any of the inter-connected DC Universe superhero movies from Warner Bros., which also include the latest Superman and Batman films.

FaceBook WhatsApp
HBO Max Wonder Woman
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Writer Mohammad Ahmed, Actor, Director, Pakistani Drama, All Pakistani Dramas, Jalan Drama,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Pakistanis can't watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Pakistanis can’t watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Anam Malik quits modelling
Anam Malik quits modelling
UrduFlix: first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan
UrduFlix: first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan
Watch Jannat Mirza dance to Sona Kitna Sona Hai
Watch Jannat Mirza dance to Sona Kitna Sona Hai
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Veena Malik denies 'unlawfully' keeping her children in Pakistan
Veena Malik denies ‘unlawfully’ keeping her children in Pakistan
Aijaz Aslam, Zoya Nasir team up for ‘Chambeli’ horror
Aijaz Aslam, Zoya Nasir team up for ‘Chambeli’ horror
Jana Malik has found a new hobby
Jana Malik has found a new hobby
Sanam Marvi returns home from hospital after anxiety attack
Sanam Marvi returns home from hospital after anxiety attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.