HOME > Entertainment

Pakistani celebrities team up to promote Kashmiri culture

Celebs like Ali Azmat, Wasim Akram are part of it

Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Collage: SAMAA Digital

Cricket legend Wasim Akram, singer Ali Azmat and actor Humayun Saeed are among a few Pakistani celebrities that have been brought together to promote the culture of Kashmir.

They are part of an advisory board that Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi has formed.

Other members include actor and host Samina Peerzada, comic poet Anwar Masood, Shaniera Akram, actors Shaan Shahid, Fahad Mustafa and Adnan Siddiqui, singers Shehzad Roy and Hadiqa Kiani and philanthropist Yousuf Salahuddin.

The celebs will present their ideas to help promote the valley’s soft image.






 

 
 

 

