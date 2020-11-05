Pakistani celebrities team up to promote Kashmiri culture

Cricket legend Wasim Akram, singer Ali Azmat and actor Humayun Saeed are among a few Pakistani celebrities that have been brought together to promote the culture of Kashmir.

They are part of an advisory board that Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi has formed.

Other members include actor and host Samina Peerzada, comic poet Anwar Masood, Shaniera Akram, actors Shaan Shahid, Fahad Mustafa and Adnan Siddiqui, singers Shehzad Roy and Hadiqa Kiani and philanthropist Yousuf Salahuddin.

I am pleased to announce formation of an Advisory Board for #KashmirCommittee comprising of top professionals from cinematic & sports spheres. This board will advise on measures to preserve & nurture heritage, culture & sports of #Jammu&Kashmir and its amalgamation with Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ElS3Qh7nAc — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) November 4, 2020

The celebs will present their ideas to help promote the valley’s soft image.