Saturday, November 21, 2020
Samaa TV
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Entertainment

Oh baby, baby, Velo Sound Station nails 1980s pop vibe

The digital music show features top music artists

Posted: Nov 21, 2020
Posted: Nov 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Oh baby, baby, Velo Sound Station nails 1980s pop vibe

Photo: @velosoundstation/ Instagram

There is a new music platform in town. Velo Pakistan has launched its digital music show Velo Sound Station, a celebration of pop music in the country.

The show has been produced by Strings front-man Bilal Maqsood. It already has 17k subscribers on YouTube and

“This is what I’ve been working on for the last 11 months,” he wrote on Instagram, adding that he is excited for fans to watch the show.

The first episode of Season 1 is already out. It features performances from Atif Aslam, Umair Jaswal and Natasha Noorani. All the songs in the episode are produced by music composer Ahsan Pervaiz.

The Aadat singer worked his magic on Kadi Te Hans. It has been composed by Pervaiz and Aslam. The additional lyrics are also written by the duo.

Jaswal covered Alamgir’s Maine Tumhari Gagar Se. The music has been composed by Maqsood.

Noorani performed an original song Baby Baby, written and composed by Maqsood. She appears in a powder pink suit and even the microphone is smothered in diamantes. By Saturday this song had 0.7m views.

Each week, an episode will be released exclusively on YouTube. Fans can also listen to all these songs on all music streaming platforms in the country.

The season features artists such as Sajjad Ali, Shamoon Ismail, Uzair Jaswal, Abdullah Qureshi, Aima Baig, classical female ballerina Nighat Chaudhry, , Sarah Haider, Meesha Shafi, and bands such as Aag and Takatak.

Music Pakistan Velo Pakistan Velo Sound station
 
