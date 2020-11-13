Veena Malik denies ‘unlawfully’ keeping her children in Pakistan

Veena Malik has denied allegations of illegally moving her children from Dubai to Pakistan.

On Thursday, a Rs500 million defamation suit was filed against the former actor by her former husband Asad Khttak, for damaging his reputation and unlawfully keeping their minor children, Abram and Amal, in Pakistan.

He claimed that the children are US citizens and Malik hasn’t allowed him to meet them despite the court ruling in his favour.

Sania Mirza’s career more controversial than mine: Veena Malik

“These are the real Dubai court orders, rejecting Veena Malik’s custody and handing over the minors to father,” Khattak posted on Twitter along with photos of the court orders. “Such a shame and blatant lie in the eyes of law and state. Still I am seeking the answers how kids were transferred from Dubai to Pakistan?”

These are the real Dubai court orders, rejecting Veena Malik’s custody and handing over the minors to father.

Such a shame and blatant lie in the eyes of law and state. Still I am seeking the answers how kids were transferred from Dubai to Pakistan?#VeenaMalikServed500M pic.twitter.com/8PQwZ3hCJt — Asad Khattak (@asadbashirr) November 12, 2020

Khattak requested the Ministry of Interior and FIA to take action against the “unlawful removal” of their minor children and “unlawful issuance of passport.” He asked the government to put Malik on the Exit Control List.

These are the applications I filed to FIA Pak, US Embassy, UAE Embassy and Ministry of Interior for unlawful removal of my minor kids and unlawful issuance of passport.@PakistanFia @usembislamabad @MOIofficialPk @DubaiPoliceHQ @DubaiCourts @uaeembassyisb#VeenaMalikServed500M pic.twitter.com/RtC8nsjKXl — Asad Khattak (@asadbashirr) November 12, 2020

@PakistanFia @MOIofficialPk

Please take immediate action, put #veenamalik name on #ECL and please trace / recover the minors Abram & Amal; who happens to be US citizens, illegally kidnapped / transported to Pakistan from Dubai@usembislamabad @uaeembassyisb#VeenaMalikServed500M pic.twitter.com/6hygaek9GS — Asad Khattak (@asadbashirr) November 12, 2020

In response, Malik claimed that she is the rightful guardian of the children according to the law and Shariah. She shared a copy of legal orders by a Rawalpindi family court to prove that she has custody.

قانون اور شریعت کی رو سے 25.09.2019 سے بچوں کی سر پرستی میرے پاس ھے۔۔۔!!! pic.twitter.com/VLkj74zIUj — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) November 12, 2020

دبئی میں بھی قانون اور شریعت کی رو سے سرپرستی میرے پاس ھے۔۔۔!!! pic.twitter.com/rhmvsELcsa — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) November 12, 2020

According to Malik’s lawyer, Khattak has raised the issue of the children’s custody only because she had asked him to return Rs80 million that he took from her when the couple was still together, reported SAMAA TV. Khattak had taken the money to start his own business.

The lawyer added that the children have been living with Malik for quite some time.

Malik and Khattak divorced in 2017, ending three years of their marriage. They got married in December 2013 in a court in Dubai and have two children.