Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Veena Malik denies ‘unlawfully’ keeping her children in Pakistan

Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak has filed a lawsuit against her

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Veena Malik denies ‘unlawfully’ keeping her children in Pakistan

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Veena Malik has denied allegations of illegally moving her children from Dubai to Pakistan.

On Thursday, a Rs500 million defamation suit was filed against the former actor by her former husband Asad Khttak, for damaging his reputation and unlawfully keeping their minor children, Abram and Amal, in Pakistan.  

He claimed that the children are US citizens and Malik hasn’t allowed him to meet them despite the court ruling in his favour.

Sania Mirza’s career more controversial than mine: Veena Malik

“These are the real Dubai court orders, rejecting Veena Malik’s custody and handing over the minors to father,” Khattak posted on Twitter along with photos of the court orders. “Such a shame and blatant lie in the eyes of law and state. Still I am seeking the answers how kids were transferred from Dubai to Pakistan?”

Khattak requested the Ministry of Interior and FIA to take action against the “unlawful removal” of their minor children and “unlawful issuance of passport.” He asked the government to put Malik on the Exit Control List.

In response, Malik claimed that she is the rightful guardian of the children according to the law and Shariah. She shared a copy of legal orders by a Rawalpindi family court to prove that she has custody.  

According to Malik’s lawyer, Khattak has raised the issue of the children’s custody only because she had asked him to return Rs80 million that he took from her when the couple was still together, reported SAMAA TV. Khattak had taken the money to start his own business.

The lawyer added that the children have been living with Malik for quite some time.

Malik and Khattak divorced in 2017, ending three years of their marriage. They got married in December 2013 in a court in Dubai and have two children.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asad Khattak Veena Malik
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Veena Malik, veena malik and asad khattak, veena malik defamation suit, veena malik illegal custody, veena malik twitter, veena malik age, veena malik family, veena malik in india, veena malik instagram, veena malik biography
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Here's how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Here’s how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a 'divorce office'
Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a ‘divorce office’
Pakistanis can't watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Pakistanis can’t watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.