Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Entertainment

Uzair Jaswal releases heartbreak anthem Yaadan

The music video features actor Minal Khan

Posted: Nov 25, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Uzair Jaswal releases heartbreak anthem Yaadan

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Singer Uzair Jaswal has released his much-awaited song Yaadan.

It’s a bittersweet ballad where Jaswal is clinging to the memories of a lost love and heartbreak.   

Yaadaan is out for the world to hear,” he announced on Instagram.

According to him, the song is meant to be listened during these winter days. “Put your headphones on and enjoy your winter drives.”

The lyrics have been written by Jaswal and his vocals and guitar have been recorded by Sarmad Ghafoor. Music producer MRKLE, who has worked with Pakistani artists such as Danyal Zafar and Abdullah Qureshi, has produced the song.

The music video features actor Minal Khan as Jaswal’s love interest. It shows them reminiscing on their time together such as a long drive, and a picnic in the park. It has been directed by Adnan Aslam and Umair Mushtaq.

They had been teasing fans by sharing behind-the-scenes shots on their social media.

Jaswal is known for releasing songs such as Tere Bin, Bolay, Nindiya Ke Paar and Jaanvey. He ventured into acting with 2016 drama Moray Saiyan.  

Minal Khan Uzair Jaswal Yaadan
 
MOST READ
