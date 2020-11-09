Usman Mukhtar tests negative for COVID-19

Sabaat actor Usman Mukhtar has finally tested negative for coronavirus after 10 days, he confirmed on social media.

“Guys, Alhamdulillah, by the grace of God and your best wishes, my Covid test came out negative,” he said on Instagram.

“I am overwhelmed by your support, the journey itself has been overwhelming.”

He requested his followers stay safe and take care of other people as well.

“Please stay safe and stay healthy. It’s important for us to consider this is not just for ourselves but also for people around us. Thank you!”

On October 29, the actor revealed that he had contracted the virus and requested prayers.

“Guys I’ve been tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully I am also tested positive for having awesome people like you to pray for my health,” Mukhtar wrote.

He asked fans to pray for a speedy recovery. “Please keep me in your prayers and safe space. This isn’t over yet.”

Mukhtar was last seen in popular drama serial Sabaat that garnered incredible popularity.

Recently, Mukhtar’s directed short film Bench was screened at Cannes International Film Festival. The Embassy of Pakistan in France broke the news on Twitter.

The film won an award at the South Shore Film Festival in New York in July and was nominated before that in the best short film category at the Independent Short Awards festival in Los Angeles, USA.

It explores the struggles faced by a couple. At the moment, the film is doing festival rounds. It will be screened in Pakistan soon.