Entertainment

UrduFlix: first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan

It’s expected to launch in January 2021

Posted: Nov 17, 2020
Photo: Emax Media

Emax Media is planning to launch Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform. UrduFlix will offer original and exclusive content in Urdu for its viewers across the world.

The digital network aims to promote on-demand streaming of different kinds of content.

“UrduFlix will have a recognisable connection to our unique entertainment offerings,” said Farhan Ghauhar, founder of the platform. “With the on-demand streaming culture on the rise around the world, we want to play our part in putting Pakistan and Pakistani content on the global market as well, and compete with international players.”

Related: Are you ready for the Pakistani version of Netflix?

People will be able to access a range of content from original to already popular dramas and films, including Urdu films, series, documentaries, cartoons, and Urdu-dubbed Turkish dramas.

It is expected to launch mid-January 2021.

