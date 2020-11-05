Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit

Singer Umair Jaswal has revealed to his fans an engaging story about the day his poor choice of clothes landed him in trouble.

The singer posted a throwback photo on Instagram of the day he got engaged to actor Sana Javed.

“Truth be told I was riding my bike and went straight to Sana’s place. She was furious but couldn’t stop laughing 😆 forced me to at least take off my biker jacket for this picture,” Jaswal wrote.

He was wearing rather casual clothes instead of traditional shalwar kameez at the event. The singer admitted that this initially got his partner a bit upset, but then she laughed it off.

Meanwhile, Javed also posted a photo of their engagement, but hers did not include Jaswal and we think the reason is now obvious.

On October 20, the couple confirmed their nikkah on Instagram.

Jaswal and Javed have been together for some time. The couple’s event reportedly took place at the Movenpick Hotel in Karachi.