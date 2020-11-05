Thursday, November 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit

His clothes had Sana Javed upset

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit

Photo: @umairjaswalofficial /Instagram

Singer Umair Jaswal has revealed to his fans an engaging story about the day his poor choice of clothes landed him in trouble.

The singer posted a throwback photo on Instagram of the day he got engaged to actor Sana Javed.

“Truth be told I was riding my bike and went straight to Sana’s place. She was furious but couldn’t stop laughing 😆 forced me to at least take off my biker jacket for this picture,” Jaswal wrote.

He was wearing rather casual clothes instead of traditional shalwar kameez at the event. The singer admitted that this initially got his partner a bit upset, but then she laughed it off.

Meanwhile, Javed also posted a photo of their engagement, but hers did not include Jaswal and we think the reason is now obvious.

On October 20, the couple confirmed their nikkah on Instagram.

Jaswal and Javed have been together for some time. The couple’s event reportedly took place at the Movenpick Hotel in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sana Javed Umair Jaswal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Umair Jaswal recalls getting in trouble for his engagement wardrobe, umair jaswal instagram, sana javed, sana javed instagram, sana javed and umair jaswal marriage, singer umair jaswal,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Haroon's TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals
Haroon’s TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals
Ali Gul Pir back home after accident leaves him bedridden
Ali Gul Pir back home after accident leaves him bedridden
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren't happy
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren’t happy
Actor Aisha Khan celebrates daughter's first birthday
Actor Aisha Khan celebrates daughter’s first birthday
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.