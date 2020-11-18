Famous frenemies Tom and Jerry are out wreaking havoc

The film will come to theatres sometime in 2021

Everyone’s favourite cat and mouse are back, the trailer of the new Tom and Jerry film is out and it brings back the decades-old rivalry in a new fashion.

Warner Bros. has unveiled a two-minute first look at its first Tom and Jerry movie in nearly three decades, which finds the iconic duo in real-world New York. While the characters are animated in similar styles like the original television show, the new film diverges from tradition with live actors and a real-world setting.

In the trailer, conniving mouse Jerry has taken up residence in the molding, and eager-to-please employee Chloë Grace Moretz is charged with evicting him. Tom arrives to help terrorize the mouse out of this house.

The upcoming film also stars Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong. It is directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria.

According to Variety, Tom & Jerry will come to theatres sometime in 2021, but the trailer simply says “coming soon”. That makes sense given how COVID-19 has been playing wrecking ball with movie release dates.