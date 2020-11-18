Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Famous frenemies Tom and Jerry are out wreaking havoc

The film will come to theatres sometime in 2021

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Famous frenemies Tom and Jerry are out wreaking havoc

Photo: Warner Bros/YouTube

Everyone’s favourite cat and mouse are back, the trailer of the new Tom and Jerry film is out and it brings back the decades-old rivalry in a new fashion.

Warner Bros. has unveiled a two-minute first look at its first Tom and Jerry movie in nearly three decades, which finds the iconic duo in real-world New York. While the characters are animated in similar styles like the original television show, the new film diverges from tradition with live actors and a real-world setting.

In the trailer, conniving mouse Jerry has taken up residence in the molding, and eager-to-please employee Chloë Grace Moretz is charged with evicting him. Tom arrives to help terrorize the mouse out of this house.

The upcoming film also stars Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong. It is directed by Tim Story and produced by Chris DeFaria. 

According to Variety, Tom & Jerry will come to theatres sometime in 2021, but the trailer simply says “coming soon”. That makes sense given how COVID-19 has been playing wrecking ball with movie release dates.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Tom and Jerry Warner Bros.
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Writer Mohammad Ahmed, Actor, Director, Pakistani Drama, All Pakistani Dramas, Jalan Drama,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Pakistanis can't watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Pakistanis can’t watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Anam Malik quits modelling
Anam Malik quits modelling
UrduFlix: first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan
UrduFlix: first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Veena Malik denies 'unlawfully' keeping her children in Pakistan
Veena Malik denies ‘unlawfully’ keeping her children in Pakistan
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Aijaz Aslam, Zoya Nasir team up for ‘Chambeli’ horror
Aijaz Aslam, Zoya Nasir team up for ‘Chambeli’ horror
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.