Monday, November 9, 2020  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?

She left because of higher rape cases

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?

Photo: Jannat Mirza/ Instagram

Contrary to earlier reports, Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza doesn’t plan to permanently move to Japan and bid her home country farwell. 

In October, it was reported that she has moved to Tokyo, citing the “ill mentality of Pakistanis” as her reason for leaving the country.

Clarifying her statement, she said her words were taken out of context. “A lot of channels and blogs had published headlines that ‘Jannat Mirza is moving to Japan because of banning culture in Pakistan’,” Mirza said.

Related: TikTok ban divides Pakistanis

“I never said I was moving because of banning culture. I knew that TikTok was going to get unbanned since I was in contact with the company,” she said, adding that she decided to move abroad in an emotionally broken state after seeing countless reports about women and children being raped in the country.

“The final straw for me was when an official said the victim shouldn’t have gone out in the first place.”

She said she will be back in Pakistan soon to finish her studies.

In October, Mirza became the most popular TikToker in the country with 10 million followers. Following the ban on the video-sharing app by the PTA, she said she also wanted the app to be banned in Pakistan, but not permanently.

The ban has now been lifted after the TikTok management assured the PTA that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Jannat Mirza TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Jemima Khan, Shekhar Kapur come together for a romcom
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Motorway rape case inspires film
Motorway rape case inspires film
Haroon's TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals
Haroon’s TikTok videos with wife set new couple goals
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren't happy
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren’t happy
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.