Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?

Contrary to earlier reports, Pakistani TikTok star Jannat Mirza doesn’t plan to permanently move to Japan and bid her home country farwell.

In October, it was reported that she has moved to Tokyo, citing the “ill mentality of Pakistanis” as her reason for leaving the country.

Clarifying her statement, she said her words were taken out of context. “A lot of channels and blogs had published headlines that ‘Jannat Mirza is moving to Japan because of banning culture in Pakistan’,” Mirza said.

“I never said I was moving because of banning culture. I knew that TikTok was going to get unbanned since I was in contact with the company,” she said, adding that she decided to move abroad in an emotionally broken state after seeing countless reports about women and children being raped in the country.

“The final straw for me was when an official said the victim shouldn’t have gone out in the first place.”

She said she will be back in Pakistan soon to finish her studies.

In October, Mirza became the most popular TikToker in the country with 10 million followers. Following the ban on the video-sharing app by the PTA, she said she also wanted the app to be banned in Pakistan, but not permanently.

The ban has now been lifted after the TikTok management assured the PTA that it will block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and moderate content in accordance with local laws.