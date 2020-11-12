Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Love and heartbreak: Taha G releases three new songs

Album Sandesa is available on YouTube

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Love and heartbreak: Taha G releases three new songs

Photo: Mind Map Communications

After the raving success of Taha G’s ‘Dou Pal’ the music composer has released three new singles recently from the album Sandesa.

With a brand new EP, Taha G is keeping us hooked with snippets of information and clues as to what fans are in for with ‘BhoolDiye’, ‘Pyaar Da Meter’ and ‘Ghalib’. The latter of which is a more emotionally inclined song that highlights the overwhelming nature of all-encompassing love, like the name suggests.

All the songs are one of a kind tracks which centre on a man’s personal journey through life, including the obstacles he has had to face, especially in his love life. When inspiration strikes, a man finds himself becoming a poet who is enamoured and struggling to find the love he seeks, before ultimately embodying it.

With TG’s recent upbeat tunes, fans been waiting for an emotional symphony to be added to the mix, which manages to sway us with its deep and thought invoking message, speaking to all the broken hearts out there.

Related: Abdullah Qureshi drops new track Kitni Dair

Ghalib is a track for the season, with the beginning of fall in November being ideal for the melody and EP’s release.

“Ghalib is about a man’s journey through love that has changed every fibre of his being. A man who has lost sight of his goals due to his fixation on a girl. A man who has bound his happiness to this girl being in his life,” said Taha as he reveals about his latest venture in music.

Not only will TG be returning with this emotionally charged hit number but his song ‘BhoolDiye’ would be one for audiences to hear, discussing the dynamics of a relationship when monetary gain and material possessions are lost. BhoolDiye is a track discussing how love and promises have been forgotten because ‘the future safety net has been lost’, leaving someone feeling ultimately broken.

Some may relate the real-world subject of the intense track and some may enjoy the lyrical mastery but Taha G’s latest music promises the right dose of energy, leaving all with a lot to think about and even more to look forward to, with the third single of Sandesa, ‘Pyaar Da Meter’ adding a fun Punjabi twist to the mix, with a playful ballad about a man who’s crazy about a girl, completely smitten while giving us the right beat of emotions we can jam to!

FaceBook WhatsApp
Music Taha G
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Taha G, Taha G songs, Taha G music, music, Pakistani songs, Pakistani music, pakistani songs list. pakistani songs 2020
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Here's how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Here’s how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.