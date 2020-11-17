Sylvester Stallone joins The Suicide Squad cast

Hollywood acting legend Sylvester Stallone has become the latest addition to the cast of The Suicide Squad, a relaunch of the 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Director James Gunn, known for the Guardians of the Galaxy films under the Marvel Cinematic Universe, confirmed the casting on Twitter Sunday. He wrote that Stallone’s acting skills have him amused.

Always love working with my friend @TheSlyStallone & our work today on #TheSuicideSquad was no exception. Despite Sly being an iconic movie star, most people still don’t have any idea what an amazing actor this guy is. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LFVBoxscKR — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 14, 2020

The project will follow the adventures of a team of DC supervillains including Harley Quinn and Rick Flag, according to The Hindu. The 2016 film was directed by David Ayer.

Fans are speculating that the Rocky legend will be the voice of supervillain King Shark.

Stallone too confirmed his participation by posting a video on Instagram.

The movie will see Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Squad mastermind Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag.

They will be joined by newcomers Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson.