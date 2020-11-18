Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Sonu Nigam doesn’t want his son to become a singer

Neevan is more interested in gaming

Photo: DNA India

Singer Sonu Nigam doesn’t want his son Neevan to become a singer in India.

In the past, he expressed his displeasure at the way the music industry operates in the country and criticised music labels and companies.

“Frankly, I don’t want him to be a singer, at least not in this country,” he said in an interview with Times Now.

Neevan lives in Dubai and is more interested in gaming. “As of now, he is one of the topmost gamers of the United Arab Emirates. He is number 2 in Fortnite,” said Nigam.

Related: Sonu Nigam shares a fanboy moment with Sajjad Ali

He added that he doesn’t want to push any career choice on his son and will let him decide. “He [Neevan] is a brilliant child with a lot of qualities and talent. And I don’t want to tell him what to do. Let’s see what he wants to do himself.”

The Kal Ho Na Ho singer believes that a song’s popularity these days is based on paid views. “You can have millions of views but how do you sleep at night when you achieve it by buying them? How do you justify this?” he asked.

“This is the way the world is today – organic views do not matter but inflated views do,” he said adding that his song Abhi Mujh Main Kahin was not promoted by record label Sony Music but still became popular.

“I wonder why they undermined that song. No other song from Agneepath is as famous as this. People recognise me with this song.”

Nigam is one of the most celebrated Indian singers in the world. He has sung for numerous Bollywood films, including songs in regional languages.

