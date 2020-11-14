Saturday, November 14, 2020  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant

He was diagnosed with kidney failure in 2004

Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant



Singer Alamgir Haq has successfully undergone a kidney transplant in the United States.

The Dekha Na Tha singer shared the good news with fans and well-wishers with a photo from hospital. He thanked them for praying for his health and speedy recovery.

“Transplant was a success. Thanks to all of your prayers, my kidney transplant was successful!,” he wrote.

Related: Sanam Marvi returns home from hospital after anxiety attack

He had been battling deteriorating health for a few years and was diagnosed with double kidney failure in 2004.

A day ago, he had told fans he will be going through the surgery and requested prayers.

In June, reports of his death were doing rounds on social media. Later, actor Bushra Ansari shared her phone call with him to confirm that he was well and alive.

“You have become 100-years-old and not passed away. You have survived till now so you don’t have any right to die,” she said. Alamgir can be heard laughing in the video and responds: “I will not die before 200.”

Alamgir Haq is one of the pioneers of pop music in Pakistan. He is popularly known as ‘Baba-e Pop’ which translates to King of Pop. His style of singing is inspired by playback singer Ahmed Rushdi and Elvis Presley.

Alamgir Haq
 
