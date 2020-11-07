Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic

Shaniera Akram wants Pakistanis to make the most of coronavirus pandemic and arrange smaller weddings.

Akram tweeted on Saturday that she understands that big weddings are a part of our culture but smaller ones will help save lives and money, since coronavirus cases are again on the rise across the country.

I understand that in the past big weddings were a thing.But we are mid pandemic,why not take the opportunity & use this time to your advantage,keep it small,save lives & save some money.People will understand I promise.I had a very small wedding,Its ok,We survived, You will too! — Shaniera Akram (@iamShaniera) November 7, 2020

She joked that couples will survive if they do so, as she and Wasim Akram also tied the knot in a small ceremony.

The National Command Operation Centre has placed a ban on gatherings at wedding halls from November 20 in big cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Multan and Rawalpindi.

People will, however, be allowed to hold weddings and other ceremonies in open spaces. A maximum of 1,000 people will be allowed to attend.

The new rules will also be applied in Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Peshawar, Quetta and Gujranwala, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Abbottabad as well.

The decisions taken by the NCOC are aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus’ second wave.