Shamoon Abbasi keen on launching OTT platform in Pakistan

Actor thinks it will help promote local talent

Nov 17, 2020
Nov 17, 2020
Actor, director and screen writer Shamoon Abbasi thinks launching the OTT platform in Pakistan is the need of the hour.

An over-the-top platform is a streaming service offered directly to people via the Internet.

Abbasi has been assigned the role of president of the Insaf Sports and Cultural Wing in Sindh where he will be working for the development of the entertainment and media industry.

“Our viewers like to watch foreign content and the capital is flowing out,” he said in a conversation with SAMAA Digital.

He said Pakistani television dramas have become uniform and there’s a need to encourage local talent through OTT platforms.

He wants to focus his attention on the issues facing the TV and film industry, theatre, music and digital platforms in Pakistan. “These sectors have been neglected for a long time. I want to urge the government that these industries should also be given the status of national industry.”

According to Abbasi, the biggest problem is that the contracts are not signed by the companies. “Actors, technicians, and people on the production side are not compensated,” he said, adding that a lot of small artists have been facing difficulties due to this.   

“I will be discussing with the stakeholders of the industry what problems they are facing and what they want to solve. It is my responsibility to convey all these mechanisms to the National Council.”

Abbasi aims to bring together all stakeholders including filmmakers, actors and directors at the Caravan Film Festival 2021. “The aim is to help increase their international exposure and portfolio, and increase collaboration with the government.”

He said his department has also presented its suggestions on the cinema policy in Pakistan to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz. It’s also working on bringing OTT channels to Pakistan.

He said that he hasn’t joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf with political intentions.

“Running the country is a political matter for which various sectors work together, but there is no political angle in the showbiz,” he said. “Different wings are formed to resolve the problems facing the entertainment industry, which is why I have been given this responsibility.”

Shamoon Abbasi
 
