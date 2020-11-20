Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Shah Rukh Khan offering a stay at his Delhi home

You just need to copy his signature pose

Posted: Nov 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Shah Rukh Khan offering a stay at his Delhi home

Photo: Airbnb

Bollywood heavyweight Shah Rukh Khan is offering one lucky couple the opportunity spend the Valentines’ Day at his Delhi home.

All you have do is strike his signature pose–standing with your arms open wide–and post it on social media with the hashtag #HomewithOpenArms before November 30.

The person who posts the best photo will get a chance to bring their partner to spend the night at his home. Khan and his wife Gauri are teaming up with Airbnb, a US-based vacation rental company, for this offer.

He says their residence was redesigned by Gauri and holds many memories of their family.

In an interview, Gauri said the couple who wins the stay will also get souvenirs to make their night memorable. They will also enjoy a marathon of SRK’s hit films and enjoy their family’s favourite dishes.

Photo: Airbnb

One of the walls of their house has handmade cards that Gauri and SRK used to make for each other.

