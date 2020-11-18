Wednesday, November 18, 2020  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Shaan Shahid recalls unforgettable memories from Fuzon’s Khamaj

He shared a picture with from the sets

Posted: Nov 18, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 18, 2020
Shaan Shahid recalls unforgettable memories from Fuzon’s Khamaj

Photo: Facebook

Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture from the sets of the music video Khamaj by pop band Fuzon.

Sharing a picture of Saqib Malik, make-up artist Tariq Amin, Frieha Altaf and designer Deepak Parwani with himself on his Twitter account, Shahid captioned it, “Khamaj behind the scenes with the people who helped bring the characters to life.”

Released in January 2002, the song Khamaj- Mora Saiyyan Mo Se Bole Na was from the band’s the debut album Sagar. Shahid played the role of a film director in the music video. In 2004, the song won Best Video award at the Lux Style Awards.

Earlier, Shahid revealed that he is busy these days preparing “a love song for the country” along with singer Shafqat Amanat Ali.

The actor revealed that he’s the lyricist of the patriotic song while Ali has sung it. He hasn’t, however, told fans when the song will be released.

The song is titled ‘Tairay ishq dai char gaye Rang watna’.

Shahid also tagged Prime Minister Imran Khan in his post on Twitter, whom he has supported on many occasions in the past and even called him “Pakistan’s last hope”.

