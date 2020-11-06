Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a ‘divorce office’

Veteran film actor Shaan Shahid seems to be tired of watching divorce scenes in Pakistani dramas.

Replying to comedian Mustafa Chaudhary on Twitter, Shahid suggested the drama industry open a “divorce office” to deal with all the characters that get divorced in dramas.

Hahaha well said … ab to inko talauq ka dafter bhi kholna chahiye.. itni promotion kai baad … — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) November 4, 2020

Taking a jibe at Hum TV, Shahid wrote: “It should now open a talaq ka daftar [divorce office] after such promotion.”

This is not the first time the actor has been critical of Pakistani dramas and films.

In May, Shahid made a sarcastic remark about Turkish epic Ertugrul Gazi being aired on PTV on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request.

In a tweet, the actor, shared a photograph of a protective face mask and said he bought a Rs160 mask for Rs2,500.