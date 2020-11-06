Friday, November 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1442
Entertainment

Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a ‘divorce office’

He was replying to Mustafa Chaudhary on Twitter

Posted: Nov 6, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a ‘divorce office’

File photo

Veteran film actor Shaan Shahid seems to be tired of watching divorce scenes in Pakistani dramas.

Replying to comedian Mustafa Chaudhary on Twitter, Shahid suggested the drama industry open a “divorce office” to deal with all the characters that get divorced in dramas.

Taking a jibe at Hum TV, Shahid wrote: “It should now open a talaq ka daftar [divorce office] after such promotion.”

This is not the first time the actor has been critical of Pakistani dramas and films.

In May, Shahid made a sarcastic remark about Turkish epic Ertugrul Gazi being aired on PTV on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request.

In a tweet, the actor, shared a photograph of a protective face mask and said he bought a Rs160 mask for Rs2,500.

