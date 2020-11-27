See Prime releases Chamak, an intriguing tale of greed

See Prime has released another short film Chamak on its YouTube channel.

The short film is a take on greed, deception and money. It features actors Farah Nadir and Laiba Khan as the mother-daughter, who go to extreme lengths in their pursuit for money.

“Every person needs a degree of wealth to survive but the problem arises when this need turns to greed,” said Seemeen Naveed, who is the executive producer of the short.

The story drives home the adage of “what goes around comes around.” It shows that every choice we make and everything we say or do has its consequences.

Chamak has been written by Mansoor Saeed and directed by Asad Pathan. It is co-produced by Ali Hussain and Mahib Bukhari. The cast also includes Yasir Ali Khan and Hammad Khan.

See Prime is a digital entertainment platform that produces original content. It has released short films such as Nanu aur Main, Bridge, Paying Guest, and Ab Buss.