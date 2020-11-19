Actor Sarah Khan steps into the world of TikTok

After Pakistani actors Hania Aamir, Zahlay Sarhadi, Nimra Khan, and many others, Sarah Khan has also stepped into the world of TikTok.

Taking to her Instagram, Khan announced that she now has an account on TikTok. She also shared her first TikTok video on her social media platforms. In the video, she could be seen receiving a makeover.

Khan made her screen debut with a supporting role in the 2012 Hum TV’s television serial Badi Aapa. She subsequently garnered wide recognition and public appreciation for portraying leading roles in two famous 2017 dramas Tumhare Hain and Nazr-e-Bad, and horror drama Belapur Ki Dayan (2018), which earned her a Best Actress nomination at Hum Awards.

Khan married Pakistani singer and songwriter Falak Shabir in July 2020.

PTA bans TikTok in Pakistan

On November 2, the Islamabad High Court asked the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority about the rules under which it banned TikTok on October 9 . The authority was given four weeks to reply.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah even asked the name of the person making these decisions on PTA’s behalf. TikTok is an app for entertainment and some people were even making money through it, he remarked.

Pakistan had banned the app for its “obscene and immoral” content but the decision was reversed 10 days later.

The PTA spokesperson said TikTok has assured it would block all accounts repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality and it would moderate content in accordance with local laws.