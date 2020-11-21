Saturday, November 21, 2020  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Torbaaz trailer: Sanjay Dutt rescues refugee children in Afghanistan

It will be released on Netflix India on December 11

SAMAA
Posted: Nov 21, 2020
Photo: File

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt fans can rejoice as Netflix India has released the trailer for his upcoming film Torbaaz.

The action thriller is based on the life of refugee children in Afghanistan and an ex-army officer, played by Dutt, who seeks to bring joy to their lives through cricket. Soon he realises that the stakes go beyond the sport.

“Refugee kids are the first victims of terrorism,” Dutt says in the trailer.

Torbaaz has been directed by Girish Malik and written by Malik and Bharti Jakhar. The cast includes Dutt, Rahul Dev and Nargis Fakhri. It will be released on the streaming platform on December 11.  

In August, Dutt took a short break from work after he was diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer. He had been undergoing treatment and has recently recovered from the illness.

He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Sadak 2 alongside Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt. He will resume work on his upcoming projects including KGF Chapter 2 and Shamshera.

Sanjay Dutt Torbaaz
 
