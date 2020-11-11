Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment

Two year old Izhaan recites duaas for sleep and travelling

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment

Photo: Shoaib Malik/ Instagram

Tennis star Sania Mirza not only aces her game in the tennis court. She has been keeping up with her duty as a mother to her two-year-old son.

She posted a video of little Izhaan on Instagram, reciting duaas that Muslims read before sleeping and during travel. 

“I am a proud mumma. He learnt both these duaas in a span of five days,” she wrote, adding that his pronunciation will improve but she is proud that her son has learnt them.

“I am so proud of him that he knows the duaa you recite before sleeping and the safar dua (which he needs a lot since we travel so much).”

She expressed her amazement at the memory of children who learn and pick things up quickly. “Just recited to him a few times and boom… he amazes me every day and it’s amazing what a memory these little humans have MashaAllah,” she wrote.

Izhaan has his own Instagram page managed by Mirza.

Last week, she posted another video of him getting a haircut, while he was being kept busy by father, cricketer Shoaib Malik with a phone in hand.

Mirza and Malik tied the knot in 2010. Their son was born in October 2018.

FaceBook WhatsApp
izhaan mirza malik sania mirza shoaib malik
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sania mirza age, sania mirza husband, sania mirza son, sania mirza instagram, sania mirza sister, sania mirza net worth, sania mirza baby, izhaan mirza malik age, izhaan mirza malik date of birth, izhaan mirza malik birthday, izhaan mirza malik nationality, izhaan mirza malik dob
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Here's how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Here’s how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Motorway rape case inspires film
Motorway rape case inspires film
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren't happy
Arijit Singh covers Junoon’s Sayonee and fans aren’t happy
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Indian actor Vijay Raaz arrested for ‘molesting’ crew member
Indian actor Vijay Raaz arrested for ‘molesting’ crew member
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.