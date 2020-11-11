Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment

Tennis star Sania Mirza not only aces her game in the tennis court. She has been keeping up with her duty as a mother to her two-year-old son.

She posted a video of little Izhaan on Instagram, reciting duaas that Muslims read before sleeping and during travel.

“I am a proud mumma. He learnt both these duaas in a span of five days,” she wrote, adding that his pronunciation will improve but she is proud that her son has learnt them.

“I am so proud of him that he knows the duaa you recite before sleeping and the safar dua (which he needs a lot since we travel so much).”

She expressed her amazement at the memory of children who learn and pick things up quickly. “Just recited to him a few times and boom… he amazes me every day and it’s amazing what a memory these little humans have MashaAllah,” she wrote.

Izhaan has his own Instagram page managed by Mirza.

Last week, she posted another video of him getting a haircut, while he was being kept busy by father, cricketer Shoaib Malik with a phone in hand.

Mirza and Malik tied the knot in 2010. Their son was born in October 2018.