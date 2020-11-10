See Prime’s short film Ab Buss stars Sanam Saeed

See Prime, Pakistan’s own digital entertainment platform, has released a short film Ab Buss on its YouTube channel.

Starring Sanam Saeed, the short is a mystery-thriller and revolves around her character Maya.

“She knows she’s done it before and she can do it again – Maya packs for an unexpected trip as she gets a phone call,” Saeed posted on Instagram along with the trailer.

The film’s poster which was released last week shows her in a fierce avatar holding a gun in hand and standing in the backdrop of huge mountains and a blue-white sky.

It has been directed by Mohsin Talat, and he’s also featured in the short. “Trying to stepping out and endeavouring to do something different,” he wrote on Instagram, thanking the entire team for their support.

Saeed will next be seen in upcoming film Ishrat Made in China alongside Mohib Mirza. The cast includes Shamoon Abbasi, Mani, Sara Loren, Nayyar Ejaz, Shabbir, Ali Kazmi, and fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

It is an action flick which revolves around gang rivalries. The film is Mohib Mirza’s directorial debut.