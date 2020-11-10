Tuesday, November 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1442
Entertainment

See Prime’s short film Ab Buss stars Sanam Saeed

It has been released on their YouTube channel

Posted: Nov 10, 2020
Posted: Nov 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 36 mins ago
Photo: Official poster

See Prime, Pakistan’s own digital entertainment platform, has released a short film Ab Buss on its YouTube channel.

Starring Sanam Saeed, the short is a mystery-thriller and revolves around her character Maya.

“She knows she’s done it before and she can do it again – Maya packs for an unexpected trip as she gets a phone call,” Saeed posted on Instagram along with the trailer.  

Related: Churails shows real life in Pakistan, says Sanam Saeed

The film’s poster which was released last week shows her in a fierce avatar holding a gun in hand and standing in the backdrop of huge mountains and a blue-white sky.

It has been directed by Mohsin Talat, and he’s also featured in the short. “Trying to stepping out and endeavouring to do something different,” he wrote on Instagram, thanking the entire team for their support.    

Saeed will next be seen in upcoming film Ishrat Made in China alongside Mohib Mirza.  The cast includes Shamoon Abbasi, Mani, Sara Loren, Nayyar Ejaz, Shabbir, Ali Kazmi, and fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

It is an action flick which revolves around gang rivalries. The film is Mohib Mirza’s directorial debut.

