Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby

Actor Sana Javed has found a new hobby after exchanging rings with singer Umair Jaswal: using firearms.

In an Instagram post, the actor thanked her husband for introducing her to the shooting range where she found a new love: shooting targets.

Jaswal is a gun fanatic and now seems to be transferring his love for guns to his wife.

The videos Javed posted show her doing target practice with a revolver. ” I look scared here but I’m willing to learn,” she wrote.

On October 20, the couple confirmed their nikkah on Instagram.

Jaswal and Javed have been together for some time. The couple’s event reportedly took place at the Movenpick Hotel in Karachi.