Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby

They spent a day at the shooting range

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago
Umair Jaswal and Sana Javed share a deadly hobby

Photo: @sanajaved.official/Instagram

Actor Sana Javed has found a new hobby after exchanging rings with singer Umair Jaswal: using firearms.

In an Instagram post, the actor thanked her husband for introducing her to the shooting range where she found a new love: shooting targets.

Jaswal is a gun fanatic and now seems to be transferring his love for guns to his wife.

The videos Javed posted show her doing target practice with a revolver. ” I look scared here but I’m willing to learn,” she wrote.

On October 20, the couple confirmed their nikkah on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Alhamdullilah 🥰

A post shared by Umair Jaswal (@umairjaswalofficial) on Oct 20, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

Jaswal and Javed have been together for some time. The couple’s event reportedly took place at the Movenpick Hotel in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sana Javed Umair Jaswal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sana Javed is learning to use fire arms, sana javed instagram, sana javed and umair jaswal, Sana Javed is learning self defense from beau Umair Jaswal
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?
Is Osman Khalid Butt reuniting with Ayeza Khan?
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
In pictures: Model Rehmat Ajmal gets engaged
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his 'crime partner'
Abdullah Javed has the sweetest wish for his ‘crime partner’
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Deepak Perwani apologises for ‘fat-shaming’ journalist
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Legendary actor Sean Connery passes away at 90
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan
Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food
Umair Jaswal doesn’t know his wife’s favourite food
Ali Gul Pir back home after accident leaves him bedridden
Ali Gul Pir back home after accident leaves him bedridden
REPLUG: Mehreen Jabbar’s new series has unique take on love
REPLUG: Mehreen Jabbar’s new series has unique take on love
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.