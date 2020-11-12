Thursday, November 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Everyone has a purpose in life: Sana Javed

She wants people to not give up

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
Everyone has a purpose in life: Sana Javed

Photo: @sanajaved.official/ Instagram

We all have days when we don’t feel like facing the world. Actor Sana Javed thinks it’s important that we don’t give up despite it all. 

She posted a quote on her Instagram stories, encouraging fans and followers to understand that everyone has a purpose in life.

“Having a rough day? Place your hand on your heart. Feel that? That’s called purpose. You are alive for a reason, don’t give up.” 

Related: It’s not me: Sana Javed warns fans about fake account

Javed recently got hitched to singer Umair Jaswal. She has been exploring hobbies with him such as learning to use firearms and riding motorbikes.

On the work front, she was last seen in the drama Ruswai opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar. It was written by Naila Ansari and directed by Rubina Ashraf. Her performance as a rape survivor and a doctor by profession was praised by viewers.

Javed is gearing up for her upcoming drama Dunk opposite Bilal Abbas Khan. It has been written by Mohsin Ali and directed by Badar Mehmood. Its cast also includes Yasra Rizvi, Azekah Daniel and Naumaan Ijaz.   

FaceBook WhatsApp
Sana Javed
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
sana javed, sana javed husband, sana javed wedding pics, sana javed age, sana javed father, sana javed sister, sana javed family, sana javed instagram, sana javed drama, Ruswai, Umair Jaswal
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Here's how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Here’s how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a 'divorce office'
Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a ‘divorce office’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.