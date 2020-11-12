Everyone has a purpose in life: Sana Javed

We all have days when we don’t feel like facing the world. Actor Sana Javed thinks it’s important that we don’t give up despite it all.

She posted a quote on her Instagram stories, encouraging fans and followers to understand that everyone has a purpose in life.

“Having a rough day? Place your hand on your heart. Feel that? That’s called purpose. You are alive for a reason, don’t give up.”

Javed recently got hitched to singer Umair Jaswal. She has been exploring hobbies with him such as learning to use firearms and riding motorbikes.

On the work front, she was last seen in the drama Ruswai opposite Mikaal Zulfiqar. It was written by Naila Ansari and directed by Rubina Ashraf. Her performance as a rape survivor and a doctor by profession was praised by viewers.

Javed is gearing up for her upcoming drama Dunk opposite Bilal Abbas Khan. It has been written by Mohsin Ali and directed by Badar Mehmood. Its cast also includes Yasra Rizvi, Azekah Daniel and Naumaan Ijaz.