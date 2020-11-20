Salman Khan, family test negative for coronavirus

Bollywood star Salman Khan and his family have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, reported India Today.

A day ago, it was reported that they are self-isolating after Khan’s personal driver and two other household staff contracted the coronavirus. They have been receiving treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

According to the publication, the actor has ensured that the ill staff members receive all the required help.

The Bharat star along with his entire family will be in quarantine for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Khan will next be seen in film Raadhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani. It is directed by Prabhu Deva. Its release has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India has the second-largest number of coronavirus cases in the world following the United States. More than 1.3 million people have died of Covid-19 and over 55 million have been reported infected with the virus since it first surfaced in China late last year.