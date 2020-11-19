Salman Khan self-isolating after driver tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood star Salman Khan has isolated himself after three of his staff members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to PinkVilla, Khan’s personal driver Ashok and two other household staffers have contracted the viral disease. They have been moved to a Bombay hospital.

The Bharat star along with his entire family will be in quarantine for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure.

Khan had resumed shooting for Big Boss 14 and his upcoming film Raadhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani.

Actors including Amitabh Bachchan and his family, Arjun Kapoor, and Malaika Arora had also contracted the virus earlier. They have recovered now.

More than 1.3 million people have died of Covid-19 and over 55 million have been reported infected with the virus since it first surfaced in China late last year. India has the second-largest number of coronavirus cases in the world following the United States.