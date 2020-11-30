Monday, November 30, 2020  | 13 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Sajal Aly wins International Icon award at DIAFA

She was awarded for her contribution to film,TV

Posted: Nov 30, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Sajal Aly wins International Icon award at DIAFA

Photo: Sajal Aly/ Instagram

Pakistani actor gets awarded for her contribution to film and Television by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) on Sunday.

DIAFA, which is held annually in Dubai, honours distinguished International and Arab figures for their annual achievements and contributions towards communities and societies betterment.

“I’m really honoured to be here. Honoured to be here with such amazing actors and amazing people. I’m extremely thankful to all my fans for believing in me. Thank you DIAFA for this honour,” she Aly in her acceptance speech.

She also took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with the award.

Related: Sajal Aly shares throwback from her Bollywood debut

“This award is special to me not just as an artist, but as a proud Pakistani. Thank you #DIAFA and thank you Dubai for honouring artists from around the world.”

Ahad Raza Mir’s mother Samra Raza Mir also poster about her daughter-in-law’s achievement. Samra said that she was proud of Aly and is grateful to Allah for the milestone.

