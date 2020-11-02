Monday, November 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Sabaat’s Ameer Gilani contracts coronavirus

He revealed it on Instagram

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: @ameergilani/Instagram

Actor Ameer Gilani, whose name is on the tip of every Pakistani drama fanatic’s tongue for starring in blockbuster drama Sabaat, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

On Monday, Gilani posted a few Instagram stories revealing his coronavirus test result to his fans.

Gilani said the reason he is able to interact with fans on social media more often these days is because he is in self-isolation at home and has a lot of free time.

“… And you know when we isolate ourselves, when we test positive for [the coronavirus], which is my case. Indeed, it is a very tough time,” he said.

Gilani is currently not feeling very sick apart from not being able to smell or taste anything, which are common COVID-19 symptoms.

The actor has requested his fans to pray for him and his family.

