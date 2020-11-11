Riz Ahmed’s The Long Goodbye wins best short film award

British-Pakistani star Riz Ahmed’s short film The Long Goodbye has won the award for Best UK Short at the 28th Raindance Film Festival.

Due to pandemic, the festival was moved online and winners were announced on the website.

The 12-mintue short film, directed by Aneil Karia, looks at what would happen in Britain if racists took over in the future. It ends with a haunting poem called: Where Are You From.

Related: Riz Ahmed, Tom Hardy shared BTS clip from Venom

The short and the EP by the same name were released in March. The EP has been awarded Best Special Project at this year’s UK Music Video Awards.

The album has 15 tracks including Toba Tek Singh, The Break Up (Shikwa), Mogambo and Deal With It. It features interludes by actors Mahershala Ali (Don’t Do Anything Stupid), Mindy Kaling (Take Half) and Yara Shahidi (Look Inside).

Ahmed plans to do a live-stream digital show of the album in December. “Gutted we couldn’t do The Long Goodbye live show for you in real life this year, but we’re adapting with the times,” he wrote on Instagram.

“We’re going to do a live-stream digital show. We’re going to go on a journey behind the tracks, from 1947 to 2020 and try to see how far we have come.”

He recently acted in the film Mogul Mowgli which explores the life of a New York-based British-Pakistani rapper and the hurdles he faces on his road to success. He will next be seen as a hearing-impaired drummer in the soon to be released Sound Of Metal.