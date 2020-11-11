Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Entertainment

Reema has high hopes for US president-elect Joe Biden

She thinks Biden can help bring peace and equality

Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Reema has high hopes for US president-elect Joe Biden

Photo: File

Former Pakistani actor Reema Khan has placed her hopes in US President-elect Joe Biden for a peaceful and prosperous world in the future.

Quoting Abraham Lincoln on Instagram, she hoped that Biden will bring peace, harmony, equal rights and unity among people across the word as the next president of the United States.

“As Abraham Lincoln said, ‘Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power’,” she wrote. “We hope that President Joe Biden will bring peace, harmony, equal rights and unity among people worldwide!”

Related: Anyone’s mistake can endanger others: Reema Khan on coronavirus precautions

Biden, who turns 78 on November 20, has been elected as president in the 2020 US presidential elections. The Democratic candidate has become the oldest person ever elected to the White House. He will succeed President Donald Trump in January 2021.

Khan considers the US as her second home. She is married to Pakistani-American cardiologist Dr Tariq Shahab, and gave birth to their first child Ali Shahab in 2015.

She bid farewell to her acting career in 2011 and hosted a Ramazan special show on a local TV channel this year.   

Joe Biden Reema Khan
 
RELATED STORIES

