Entertainment

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan now has 5m subscribers on YouTube

He is the first Pakistani to achieve this feat

Posted: Nov 4, 2020
Posted: Nov 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan now has 5m subscribers on YouTube

Photo: File

Singing maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has become the first Pakistani singer to cross five million subscribers on YouTube.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Khan thanked his fans for their “love and support.”

Related: Adnan Siddiqui, Rahat Fateh Ali thank God in new collaboration

In June last year, Khan was conferred an honourary degree by the Oxford University.  

“Born into a family whose name has become synonymous with South Asian musical tradition, he began formal training at the age of seven and has since released more than 50 albums, performed in numerous high-profile concerts across the world and amassed a global following, achieving over one billion views online,” the varsity said about the singer.

“Rahat Ali Khan has sung more than 50 title tracks of television serials and over 100 film songs in both Hollywood and Bollywood.”

He is a nephew of legendary Qawwali maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He began his career at the age of three, performing and studying under the tutelage of his uncle referred to as the “King of Qawwali”.

Tell us what you think:

