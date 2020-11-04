Rahat Fateh Ali Khan now has 5m subscribers on YouTube

Singing maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has become the first Pakistani singer to cross five million subscribers on YouTube.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Khan thanked his fans for their “love and support.”

In June last year, Khan was conferred an honourary degree by the Oxford University.

“Born into a family whose name has become synonymous with South Asian musical tradition, he began formal training at the age of seven and has since released more than 50 albums, performed in numerous high-profile concerts across the world and amassed a global following, achieving over one billion views online,” the varsity said about the singer.

“Rahat Ali Khan has sung more than 50 title tracks of television serials and over 100 film songs in both Hollywood and Bollywood.”

He is a nephew of legendary Qawwali maestro Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He began his career at the age of three, performing and studying under the tutelage of his uncle referred to as the “King of Qawwali”.