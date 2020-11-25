Rabab Hashim all set to tie the knot

Pakistani TV actor Rabab Hashim is getting married. The wedding festivities have begun.

The starlet surprised her fans by sharing photos on Instagram in which the bride-to-be is dressed in all yellow outfit giving mayoon vibes with her hands covered in beautiful henna.

Hashim’s official photographer Abdul Samad Zia also posted many pictures of the bride on his social accounts.

Born on October 28, 1992 in Karachi, Hashim completed her education from Institute of Business Management (IBM). She then received training from the National Academy of Performing Art Pakistan.

Hashim started her acting career in 2012 with the drama serial Na Kaho Tum Mere Nhi. Her recent dramas, with lead roles, are Ishq Na Kariyo Koi, Meray Mohsin, and Qaraar.