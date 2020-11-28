Saturday, November 28, 2020  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
In pictures: Rabab Hashim’s fairy-tale wedding

She posted pictures of the event on Instagram

Posted: Nov 28, 2020
Posted: Nov 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: @abbiehashim/ Instagram

Actor Rabab Hashim has tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding.

Hashim has wed Sohaib Shamshad in an intimate ceremony attended by friends and family. She hasn’t revealed more details about her husband.

In the Nikkah pictures posted on Instagram, the couple looks beautiful together.

Hashim wore an off-white and pastel pink lehenga and the groom opted for the matching qurta shalwar paired with an overcoat.

Hashim’s official photographer also posted pictures of the couple’s event on Instagram.

Earlier, the actor surprised her fans by sharing pictures of her mayoon and mehendi.

Fans and fellow celebs have been congratulating the couple and sending their best wishes.

Born on October 28, 1992 in Karachi, Hashim completed her education from Institute of Business Management (IBM). She then received training from the National Academy of Performing Art Pakistan.

Hashim started her acting career in 2012 with the drama serial Na Kaho Tum Mere Nhi. Her recent dramas, with lead roles, are Ishq Na Kariyo KoiMeray Mohsin, and Qaraar.

