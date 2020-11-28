In pictures: Rabab Hashim’s fairy-tale wedding

Actor Rabab Hashim has tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding.

Hashim has wed Sohaib Shamshad in an intimate ceremony attended by friends and family. She hasn’t revealed more details about her husband.

In the Nikkah pictures posted on Instagram, the couple looks beautiful together.

Hashim wore an off-white and pastel pink lehenga and the groom opted for the matching qurta shalwar paired with an overcoat.

Hashim’s official photographer also posted pictures of the couple’s event on Instagram.

Earlier, the actor surprised her fans by sharing pictures of her mayoon and mehendi.

Fans and fellow celebs have been congratulating the couple and sending their best wishes.

Born on October 28, 1992 in Karachi, Hashim completed her education from Institute of Business Management (IBM). She then received training from the National Academy of Performing Art Pakistan.

Hashim started her acting career in 2012 with the drama serial Na Kaho Tum Mere Nhi. Her recent dramas, with lead roles, are Ishq Na Kariyo Koi, Meray Mohsin, and Qaraar.