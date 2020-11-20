Friday, November 20, 2020  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

PTV to broadcast another hit Turkish serial, Yunus Emre

Senator Faisal Javed Khan shared the trailer

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
PTV to broadcast another hit Turkish serial, Yunus Emre

Photo: Official Poster

Pakistan state-run channel (PTV) is all set to broadcast another hit Turkish serial, Yunus Emre, announced senator Faisal Javed Khan, on Thursday.

“On the directions of PM ImranKhan, yet another hit by Mehmet Bozdağ, Yunus Emre (AşkinYolculuğu) is to be telecast on PTV,” he tweeted.

“Yunus Emre (the Dervish) was an Islamic poet, a mystic and a poor villager. Story of a great Sufi wholly dedicated to Allah and search for unity,” added Khan.

Related: Watching Ertugrul, other dramas is against Shariah: Karachi’s Jamia Banuri Town

Javed shared the trailer of the serial in a series of tweets and wrote ‘coming soon on PTV’.

The serial will be broadcast with Urdu dubbing for Pakistani viewers just like the famous Dirilis Ertugrul.

Related: Turkey’s Ertugrul is helping PTV break a YouTube world record

Originally, Yunus Emre was broadcast in 2015 on Turkish state television, TRT. The second season of the serial was broadcast in 2016. The serial has been created by Ertugrul-director, Mehmet Bozdag.

Imran Khan suggests watching Yunus Emre next

In May, after the massive success of the drama, Dirilis Ertugrul Prime Minister Imran Khan hinted that he wanted to air Yunus Emre in Pakistan. This was shared by Senator Faisal Javed Khan in a tweet on May 4.

According to the prime minister, watching the show will make the youth learn about Islamic history and ethics.

Dirilis Ertugrul ptv Yunus Emre
 
