PSL Final: Pakistani celebs share excitement on Karachi Kings’ victory

The final was played last night in Karachi

Posted: Nov 18, 2020
Posted: Nov 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Like all of us, Pakistani celebs too enjoyed the Pakistan Super League final last night.

Karachi Kings won the title by defeating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets. It’s their maiden PSL title. The match was played at National Stadium, Karachi.

Actors including Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Aijaz Aslam were present in the stadium to cheer for the Kings.

Singer Asim Azhar and actor Fahad Mustafa were ecstatic on the team’s victory.

Ali Zafar congratulated both the teams and said it was a victory for Pakistan.  

“A thrilling finale to the PSL,” Mehwish Hayat wrote on Twitter. “A well-deserved win for the Karachi Kings and a fitting tribute to their late coach, Dean Jones. He would really have been proud today!”

Vasay Chaudhry was rooting for Qalandars, but congratulated Kings on their victory.

Kings dedicated their victory to their late coach Dean Jones. The former Australian batsman passed away in Mumbai earlier this year due to cardiac arrest.

MOST READ
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Pakistanis can’t watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Anam Malik quits modelling
UrduFlix: first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Veena Malik denies ‘unlawfully’ keeping her children in Pakistan
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Aijaz Aslam, Zoya Nasir team up for ‘Chambeli’ horror
 
 
 
 
 
