PSL Final: Pakistani celebs share excitement on Karachi Kings’ victory

Like all of us, Pakistani celebs too enjoyed the Pakistan Super League final last night.

Karachi Kings won the title by defeating Lahore Qalandars by five wickets. It’s their maiden PSL title. The match was played at National Stadium, Karachi.

Actors including Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Aijaz Aslam were present in the stadium to cheer for the Kings.

Singer Asim Azhar and actor Fahad Mustafa were ecstatic on the team’s victory.

Ali Zafar congratulated both the teams and said it was a victory for Pakistan.

Lahoriyo, Bhaee bhee Lahore se hai, laikin prediction prediction hoti hai 🧘‍♂️😊 Is mein jazbaat ka koi amal dakhal nahin hota. Pichle 4 seasons ki bhee check ker lo. In the end we are all Pakistanis. Enjoy the life kero😎🇵🇰 #KarachiKings #lahoreqalanders #PSL2020Final #Pakistan https://t.co/6LXRAQUEq1 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 17, 2020

“A thrilling finale to the PSL,” Mehwish Hayat wrote on Twitter. “A well-deserved win for the Karachi Kings and a fitting tribute to their late coach, Dean Jones. He would really have been proud today!”

A thrilling finale to the #HBLPSLV . A well deserved win for the Karachi Kings and a fitting tribute to their late coach, Dean Jones. He would really have been proud today! 🏏🏆💙#KarachiKings #KKvLQ #PSL2020Final — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) November 17, 2020

Vasay Chaudhry was rooting for Qalandars, but congratulated Kings on their victory.

Congratulations @KarachiKingsARY and let’s smile Lahore,after all they needed a Lahoria to get them through 🤪🤪. — vasay chaudhry (@vasaych) November 17, 2020

Kings dedicated their victory to their late coach Dean Jones. The former Australian batsman passed away in Mumbai earlier this year due to cardiac arrest.