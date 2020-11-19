Pankaj Tripathi still misses Irrfan Khan

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is still distraught about Irrfan Khan’s death. He claimed that Irrfan was his inspiration for him and he loved his performances.

Tripathi also shared that the late actor is the only Indian actor whose every film he has seen. They both have worked together in the late actor’s last film Angrezi Medium.

“I really liked Irrfan Khan and was very sad when we lost him and even today I am, because he inspired me. I watched Maqbool, Warrior and almost all his films,” said Tripathi in an interview with DNA. “I think he was the only Indian actor whose every film I’ve seen. I felt like he was doing something different and this is the impact acting should have.”

Earlier, in a statement, Pankaj had said that he decided to do Angrezi Medium only because it would give him the chance to work with Irrfan.

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29, at the age of 54, after battling colon cancer for two years.

On the work front, Tripathi is riding high on the success of his two latest outings – Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur season two and Ludo which is a Netflix original film.