Thursday, November 19, 2020  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi still misses Irrfan Khan

Says he has seen all movies of the late actor

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Pankaj Tripathi still misses Irrfan Khan

Photo: Screengrab

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is still distraught about Irrfan Khan’s death. He claimed that Irrfan was his inspiration for him and he loved his performances.

Tripathi also shared that the late actor is the only Indian actor whose every film he has seen. They both have worked together in the late actor’s last film Angrezi Medium.

“I really liked Irrfan Khan and was very sad when we lost him and even today I am, because he inspired me. I watched Maqbool, Warrior and almost all his films,” said Tripathi in an interview with DNA. “I think he was the only Indian actor whose every film I’ve seen. I felt like he was doing something different and this is the impact acting should have.”

Earlier, in a statement, Pankaj had said that he decided to do Angrezi Medium only because it would give him the chance to work with Irrfan.

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29, at the age of 54, after battling colon cancer for two years.

On the work front, Tripathi is riding high on the success of his two latest outings – Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur season two and Ludo which is a Netflix original film.

FaceBook WhatsApp
irrfan khan Pankaj Tripathi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Writer Mohammad Ahmed, Actor, Director, Pakistani Drama, All Pakistani Dramas, Jalan Drama,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Mirzapur renewed for third season at Amazon Prime Video
Pakistanis can't watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Pakistanis can’t watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore
Anam Malik quits modelling
Anam Malik quits modelling
UrduFlix: first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan
UrduFlix: first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan
Watch Jannat Mirza dance to Sona Kitna Sona Hai
Watch Jannat Mirza dance to Sona Kitna Sona Hai
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Alamgir gets a new kidney in successful transplant
Veena Malik denies 'unlawfully' keeping her children in Pakistan
Veena Malik denies ‘unlawfully’ keeping her children in Pakistan
Aijaz Aslam, Zoya Nasir team up for ‘Chambeli’ horror
Aijaz Aslam, Zoya Nasir team up for ‘Chambeli’ horror
Jana Malik has found a new hobby
Jana Malik has found a new hobby
Sanam Marvi returns home from hospital after anxiety attack
Sanam Marvi returns home from hospital after anxiety attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.