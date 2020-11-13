Friday, November 13, 2020  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Pandemic hits Disney revenue, but streaming TV sees gains

Disney+ has hit 73 million subscribers

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Pandemic hits Disney revenue, but streaming TV sees gains

Photo: AFP

Walt Disney Co. on Thursday reported a hefty loss in the just-ended quarter as the global pandemic hit its theme parks and cinema operations, but shares rose on gains in its new streaming television service.

The media-entertainment powerhouse reported a loss of $710 million in the period ending October 3, compared with a $777 million profit in the same period a year ago. Revenue slumped 23 per cent from last year to $14.7 billion in the company’s dismal fourth quarter.

But Disney shares jumped in after-hours trade on news that its recently launched streaming television service Disney+ had hit 73 million subscribers in a positive sign for the company shifting to compete with rivals like Netflix.

“Even with the disruption caused by Covid-19, we’ve been able to effectively manage our businesses while also taking bold, deliberate steps to position our company for greater long-term growth,” said chief executive Bob Chapek.

“The real bright spot has been our direct-to-consumer business, which is key to the future of our company, and on this anniversary of the launch of Disney+ we’re pleased to report that, as of the end of the fourth quarter, the service had more than 73 million paid subscribers — far surpassing our expectations in just its first year.”

Related: Pakistanis can’t watch Ek Jhooti Love Story, Churails anymore

The earnings statement said results “were adversely impacted” by the pandemic with the closure of many of Disney’s theme parks and resorts and suspension of its cruise operations.

“In addition, at Studio Entertainment we have delayed, or in some cases, shortened or cancelled, theatrical releases, and stage play performances have been suspended since late in the second quarter,” the statement said.

“Since March 2020, we have experienced significant disruptions in the production and availability of content, including the shift of key live sports programming from our third quarter to the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2021 as well as the suspension of production of most film and television content since late in the second quarter.”

Analyst Eric Haggstrom of eMarketer said that the streaming service showed impressive results for Disney.

“Within one year of launch, Disney+ has easily reached Disney’s pre-launch subscriber goals four years ahead of schedule,” Haggstrom said.

“Disney’s other US streaming services, Hulu and ESPN+, have also shown impressive subscriber growth. Moving forward, Disney will need to increase their content investments for their streaming services if they want to keep those subscribers.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Disney
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Disney, Disney plus, films, movies, dramas, web series, Disney revenues, disney world, disney channel, disney junior
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Here's how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Here’s how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Watch Ali Zafar groove to his new Sindhi song
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Watch Sania Mirza and son Izhaan share a proud moment
Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a 'divorce office'
Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a ‘divorce office’
Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration
Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.