Here are all the Pakistani films yet to be released

The year 2020 is nearing its end. The coronavirus pandemic affected many of our plans. Similarly, there were many Pakistani films that could not be released. People have been unable to watch movies in theatres as they are closed due to the pandemic.

Internationally, a few movies have been premiered on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video. But this has not been the case with the Pakistani movies. We have only now begun producing web series for digital platforms and there is still a long way to go for local digital content.

Here’s a list of upcoming Pakistani films that we hope to watch in 2021, given the coronavirus situation improves.

The Legend of Maula Jatt

Written and directed by Bilal Lashari, the film faced some hiccups when the original Maula Jatt producer filed a copyright case against the reboot. It was revealed later that the film will be releasing on Eidul Fitr.

Maula Jatt is said to be Pakistan’s most expensive production to date. Its cast includes Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick and Gohar Rasheed.

Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad

Starring Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad’s teaser was released in October. It is an action-comedy directed by Nabeel Qureshi.

The movie is co-produced by Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza. Despite becoming one of the most anticipated movies, it doesn’t have a release date yet.

Zindagi Tamasha

The Sarmad Khoosat directorial was scheduled to release in January this year. But its release was delayed after some people objected to its storyline and theme despite clearance by the censor board.

Written by Nirmal Bano, the film’s narrative revolves around individual religious identities in the society, and how people come to deal with them. The film had won big at the 2019 Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

The cast includes Emaan Suleman, Arif Hassan, Ali Qureshi, Samiya Mumtaz and Imran Khoosat.

Kamli

The Saba Qamar-starrer was scheduled to release this summer. It has been written and directed by Sarmad Khoosat.

The film is a tragic love story depicting the vibrancy and humour of rural Punjab. Its cast includes Saba Qamar, Sania Saeed, Nimra Bucha, Eman Shahid, Umair Rana and Hamza Khwaja.

Dum Mastam

Dum Mastam will be Imran Ashraf’s film debut. Amar Khan, the female lead, will serve as the writer. Details about the script and storyline have not been revealed yet.

It is being directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin who made his big-screen directorial debut with Superstar, the critically acclaimed Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf-starrer.

The cast also includes Sohail Ahmed, Saleem Mairaj, Adnan Shah Tipu and Momin Saqib in key roles.

Tich Button

Real-life couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane are starring together in a movie for the first time. It marks Hocane’s debut as a producer and Farhan Saeed’s debut on the big screen.

“The film is about love, friendships and filled with fun,” Urwa earlier described it while unveiling the first look.

The film has been shot in Nankana Sahib, Lahore and Turkey. It has been directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and written by Faiza Iftikhar. The project features Feroze Khan, Sonya Hussyn and Iman Ali.

Ishrat – Made in China

Actors Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza will be returning to screens together since Bachana (2016). Written by Ahsan Raza, it is an action flick which revolves around gang rivalries. The cast includes Mirza, Saeed, Shamoon Abbasi, Mani, Nayyar Ejaz, Shabbir Jaan, Ali Kazmi and designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin.

In June, the film’s team was stranded in Thailand for weeks due to travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fatman

It is another project by director-producer duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza, which stars Ahmed Ali Butt. It will be a superhero flick highlighting the issue of body-shaming.