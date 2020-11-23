Monday, November 23, 2020  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

More Pakistani films to be screened in China

Parwaaz Hai Junoon was recently screened in the country

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
More Pakistani films to be screened in China

Photo: SAMAA Digital

Following the release of Parwaaz Hai Junoon in China, more Pakistani films and dramas are expected to be released in the country.

According to APP, more Pakistani films and dramas will be screened in China next year during celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

“We are organising and planning more than a hundred events next year. Screening of films and dramas will be a very important part of that celebration,” said Pakistani Ambassador to China Moinul Haque.

The ambassador hoped for increased cooperation between the two countries for the joint production of films and other ventures in the entertainment industry.

Haque was present at the special screening of Parwaaz Hai Junoon at a cinema in China. The screening was attended by officials of the Chinese government, think tanks, and the media who were invited by the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, according to the news agency.

Parwaaz Hai Junoon has become the first Pakistani movie that has been premiered in China in the last 40 years.

The PAF drama stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir and Shaz Khan in the lead roles. It shows the relationship, struggles and hardships faced by a group of aspiring cadets. It was directed by Haseeb Hassan, produced by Momina Duraid and written by Farhat Ishtiaq.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China Pakistan Pakistani films Parwaaz Hai Junoon
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Writer Mohammad Ahmed, Actor, Director, Pakistani Drama, All Pakistani Dramas, Jalan Drama,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan weds Gujarat mufti
Former Bollywood actor Sana Khan weds Gujarat mufti
Watch Jannat Mirza dance to Sona Kitna Sona Hai
Watch Jannat Mirza dance to Sona Kitna Sona Hai
UrduFlix: first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan
UrduFlix: first Urdu OTT platform to be launched in Pakistan
This is what Hania Aamir looked like in childhood
This is what Hania Aamir looked like in childhood
YouTuber Shahveer Jafry website crashes with clothing line launch
YouTuber Shahveer Jafry website crashes with clothing line launch
Aijaz Aslam, Zoya Nasir team up for ‘Chambeli’ horror
Aijaz Aslam, Zoya Nasir team up for ‘Chambeli’ horror
Actor Sarah Khan steps into the world of TikTok
Actor Sarah Khan steps into the world of TikTok
Oh baby, baby, Velo Sound Station nails 1980s pop vibe
Oh baby, baby, Velo Sound Station nails 1980s pop vibe
In pictures: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt on a getaway
In pictures: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt on a getaway
BTS album BE racks up millions of listens within hours
BTS album BE racks up millions of listens within hours
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.