More Pakistani films to be screened in China

Following the release of Parwaaz Hai Junoon in China, more Pakistani films and dramas are expected to be released in the country.

According to APP, more Pakistani films and dramas will be screened in China next year during celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

“We are organising and planning more than a hundred events next year. Screening of films and dramas will be a very important part of that celebration,” said Pakistani Ambassador to China Moinul Haque.

The ambassador hoped for increased cooperation between the two countries for the joint production of films and other ventures in the entertainment industry.

Haque was present at the special screening of Parwaaz Hai Junoon at a cinema in China. The screening was attended by officials of the Chinese government, think tanks, and the media who were invited by the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, according to the news agency.

Parwaaz Hai Junoon has become the first Pakistani movie that has been premiered in China in the last 40 years.

The PAF drama stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Hania Aamir, Ahad Raza Mir and Shaz Khan in the lead roles. It shows the relationship, struggles and hardships faced by a group of aspiring cadets. It was directed by Haseeb Hassan, produced by Momina Duraid and written by Farhat Ishtiaq.