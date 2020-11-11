Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships

Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz have endorsed it
The Pakistan Army is organising a film contest for filmmakers to win foreign scholarships.
Films submitted for the National Amateur Short Film Festival should be in Urdu, English or any of the regional languages spoken in Pakistan. They must also have subtitles.
A participant can submit only one project for one category and the film has to be copyright protected.
You can register for free and submit your projects from January 1 to March, 2021. Other details are available here.
For the festival’s launch on Wednesday, the army invited big names from the acting industry.
There are so many young artists who come to me all the time wanting to direct, act, write stories etc. I’m so glad that I can be part of this initiative along with all my other colleagues ⚡️ #NASFF is a great step forward in stimulating the youth of Pakistan, who aspire to be innovative filmmakers. With opportunities like these, there is so much creative room to explore talents beyond the traditional approaches. #ShowcasingPakistan #YouAreTheFuture @nasff21
Getting an opportunity to study your creative field with a full scholarship at one of the top film making institutions in the world would be a dream come true right? #NASFF is the right place to be for all the budding creative minds that are ready to break the norms. I am super ecstatic to be a part of it! #ShowcasingPakistan #YouAreTheFuture @nasff21
Farhan Saeed, Mahira Khan and Iqra Aziz are among the many celebs who turned up in support of the contest and encouraged aspiring filmmakers to participate.