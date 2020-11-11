Wednesday, November 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships

Mahira Khan, Iqra Aziz have endorsed it

Reporting | - Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships

Photo: @nasff21/Instagram

The Pakistan Army is organising a film contest for filmmakers to win foreign scholarships.

Films submitted for the National Amateur Short Film Festival should be in Urdu, English or any of the regional languages spoken in Pakistan. They must also have subtitles.

A participant can submit only one project for one category and the film has to be copyright protected.

You can register for free and submit your projects from January 1 to March, 2021. Other details are available here.

For the festival’s launch on Wednesday, the army invited big names from the acting industry.

Farhan Saeed, Mahira Khan and Iqra Aziz are among the many celebs who turned up in support of the contest and encouraged aspiring filmmakers to participate.

FaceBook WhatsApp
films Pakistan Army
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Pakistani filmmakers! You can win scholarships by entering this contest, mahira khan, farhan saeed, iqra aziz, humayun saeed, National Amateur Short Film Festival , ispr, ispr film contest,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Umair Jaswal landed in trouble for his engagement outfit
Here's how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Here’s how singer Haroon met his wife Farwa Hussain
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite with Pathan
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Did TikTok star Jannat Mirza move to Japan?
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Indian actor Gauahar Khan engaged to TikToker Zaid Darbar
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Yumna, Wahaj Ali begins shooting Dil Na Umeed to Nahi
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Shaniera Akram has advice about marrying during the pandemic
Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a 'divorce office'
Shaan advises Pakistani drama industry to open a ‘divorce office’
Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration
Ayeza Khan shares adorable pictures from son Rayan’s birthday celebration
Maya pens emotional note for her 'jan, life and strength'
Maya pens emotional note for her ‘jan, life and strength’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.