Army holds contest for Pakistani filmmakers to win foreign scholarships

The Pakistan Army is organising a film contest for filmmakers to win foreign scholarships.

Films submitted for the National Amateur Short Film Festival should be in Urdu, English or any of the regional languages spoken in Pakistan. They must also have subtitles.

A participant can submit only one project for one category and the film has to be copyright protected.

You can register for free and submit your projects from January 1 to March, 2021. Other details are available here.

For the festival’s launch on Wednesday, the army invited big names from the acting industry.

Farhan Saeed, Mahira Khan and Iqra Aziz are among the many celebs who turned up in support of the contest and encouraged aspiring filmmakers to participate.